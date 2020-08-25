Chris Stapleton may have new music coming in November

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Stapleton appears to have a new project on the horizon.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer stirred fans’ suspicions by wiping his Instagram account clean, leaving behind only a mysterious video that appears to point to a new song or album.

The video calls on the natural elements of earth, wind and fire to help tease the new project. The clip opens with Stapleton’s silhouette cast against a bonfire as music plays, including an exuberant gospel choir singing a steady note that builds throughout the video as images flit past, including butterflies, wild horses and a bird taking flight.

It appears Chris’ wife and creative collaborator Morgane is also involved with the project: as we see a quick snap of the couple performing together, along with Chris shredding on guitar in the studio.

The video ends where it began as Chris places his signature cowboy hat on his head in front of the fire before the date “11.13.20” flashes on the screen.

The powerhouse singer’s last album was From A Room: Volume 2, released in 2017, which includes his most recent solo single, “Millionaire,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Stapleton’s most recent work includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars on “Blow,” and with Pink on her song “Love Me Anyway,” both of which were released last year.

Chris was supposed to be on the road with his All-American Road Show this year, but that outing has been rescheduled for 2021.

By Cillea Houghton

