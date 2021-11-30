Chris Stapleton & Old Dominion donate items to ASCAP Foundation auction

ABC

Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion are stepping up to give back to an organization that supports creators.

The two acts have donated items to The ASCAP Foundation’s silent auction to provide access to music education and talent programs for creators.

Chris has donated a signed bottle of E.H. Taylor Jr. whiskey, his favorite brand of bourbon. It’s a fitting item, considering his hit cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” turned him from a behind-the-scenes songwriter into a superstar.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion has put a signed copy of their latest album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, up for auction, along with an autographed hat and lyrics. Time, Tequila and Therapy features their current hit, “I Was on a Boat That Day.”

Billie Eilish and John Mellencamp are among the other stars who have donated items to the cause. The auction takes place virtually now until December 15.

