Chris Stapleton postpones Canadian shows after COVID exposure: “We are focused on staying safe”

Chris Stapleton is halting his All American Road Show tour for the weekend.

The singer and his band were scheduled to head up north for three Canadian shows, but a positive COVID-19 test within the band and “subsequent exposure” has changed those plans.

“We want you all to know that this was not a decision we made lightly,” Chris told his fans on social media when he broke the news. “We sincerely apologize to every ticket holder.”

The shows affected are his concerts in London, Ontario; Ottawa, Ontario; and Montreal, originally set to take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. But Chris isn’t outright canceling the shows: He says he’ll reschedule them, with new dates to be announced soon.

“We are focused on staying safe & hope to see you all soon,” Chris said at the conclusion of his message.

Chris’ 2022 All American Road Show launched in April. This year’s lineup features a rotating cast of support acts, including Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and more. This weekend’s batch of shows would have featured Elle King.

Chris and Elle are still planning to hit Canada this month. Not including the postponed dates, there are six All American Road Show stops in Canada over the next few weeks on Chris’ tour calendar.

