Chris Stapleton postpones first three stops on this year’s All-American Road Show to 2022

Fans hoping to catch Chris Stapleton live in concert this spring will have to wait: The singer has rescheduled the first three tour dates of his All-American Road Show to April 2022.



The change comes amid continuing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought public live music performances to a screeching halt last March. Despite ongoing vaccinations and declining case numbers, live, in-person concerts have yet to make a large-scale return.



Chris issued a statement this week regarding the affected show dates, which were planned to take place in the Ohio cities of Toledo and Columbus, as well as Lexington, Kentucky. He announced the rescheduled dates for shows in all three cities, which will take place in 2022 on April 20, April 21 and April 23. Additionally, Chris indicated that all of the performing acts scheduled to appear at those shows — Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Yola — will all be there for the rescheduled dates next year.



As of now, the remainder of the 2021 All-American Road Show dates are still listed on the singer’s calendar. The first stop on the trek is scheduled to take place in June in San Bernardino, California.



Chris’ upcoming tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, before being postponed as a result of the pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

