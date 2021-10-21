Chris Stapleton pushes three shows as he continues his doctor-mandated vocal rest

Mercury Nashville

After announcing earlier this week that he’s recovering from laryngitis, Chris Stapleton will need a little more time off from the road.

The singer, whose most recent album release was last year’s Starting Over, is postponing three scheduled shows due to his continued doctor-ordered vocal rest. Two of those shows, both set to take place in Nashville, have been rescheduled for December. A third, in Cincinnati, will now take place in 2022.

“I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding,” Chris told fans in a social media update.

“Nothing is more personal to me that the experience of music,” he added. “I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon.”

Once Chris recovers, he’s got an exciting fall schedule in front of him. Not only will he resume touring, but he’s also among the most-nominated performers at the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards next month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.