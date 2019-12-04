Chris Stapleton’s 2019 tour brings his all-time total to 2 million tickets sold

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAChris Stapleton has notched a new career milestone. Billboard reports the country superstar’s most recent batch of live shows have pushed him to a whopping 2,041,783 tickets sold over the course of his career.

Chris tops the Hot Tours chart listed for December 7, beating out Luke Bryan, Post Malone and even Elton John. He brought in these record numbers while on the most recent leg of his 2019 All American Road Show, a jaunt that began in early October and wrapped on November 2 in Louisville, KY.

According to Billboard Boxscore, that run sold 169,290 tickets and brought in $13.5 million. Adding those numbers to Chris’ lengthy summer shows earlier in the year, his 2019 caps out at 417,604 tickets sold and $30.9 million.

