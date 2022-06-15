Chris Stapleton’s career and songs are getting a spotlight with a new Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit

ABC

Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to get his own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Called Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, the exhibit will open on July 1 and run through May 14, 2023. Museum-goers will be able to revisit Chris’ biography and song catalog, starting from his childhood in rural eastern Kentucky and chronicling his move toward songwriting and eventually, country music stardom.

The exhibit will feature a number of outfits, instruments, trophies and other personal effects from over the course of Chris’ storied career. Among those artifacts will be his 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard electric guitar, which he used to record his song “Traveller.”

Fans can also check out Chris’ Waffle House Golden Waffle Award, which recognizes his status as the most-played artist on Waffle House jukeboxes in 2019, plus a LEGO model of the singer and his band, which was used to create the animated, LEGO-themed video for his song, “Second One to Know.”

Chris’ Hall of Fame exhibit is presented by Ram Trucks; the singer is a longtime partner with the brand.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.