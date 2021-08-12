Chris Stapleton’s “Nothing Else Matters” cover, off the Metallica Blacklist tribute album, is out now

Blackened Recordings

Chris Stapleton lends his powerful voice to a heavy metal classic on “Nothing Else Matters,” the country star’s submission to an upcoming Metallica tribute album.

The project — which also features cover songs from country performers like Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Mickey Guyton — is called The Metallica Blacklist, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of the band’s career-defining, Grammy-winning self-titled project, also called The Black Album.

It arrives in full on September 10, but fans can hear Chris’ rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” now. If you pre-order Blacklist you’ll automatically receive the song, along with a cover of “Nothing Else Matters” from singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, as well as an alternate mix of the song from Metallica themselves.

Proceeds from all the songs on Blacklist benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, with each participating artist also selecting a charity that their song will support. In Chris’ case, that’s Outlaw State of Kind, a charitable fund he and his wife Morgane established in 2016.

