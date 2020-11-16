Chris Young calls on one of his "Famous Friends," Kane Brown, for new single

RCA Nashville

Chris Young raises a glass to his hometown in his upcoming single, “Famous Friends,” featuring Kane Brown.

Dropping on Friday, the two hitmakers trade vocals on the single that finds them celebrating their small Southern towns, with reference to three counties of significance: Rutherford County in Chris’ hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Kane’s native Hamilton County, on the Tennessee and Georgia border; and Davidson County, where they both currently reside in Nashville.

Kane teased the track in May, offering fans a one-minute clip on Twitter where the singers can be heard chanting, “I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of/But back in Rutherford County our crowd is second to none/You might not know ‘em here in this big city we’re in /But when I go back home I’ve got some famous friends.”

“This song is a piece of me, and it means a lot because it’s honest and it’s real-life. Plus, Kane and I are good friends and being able to have that history together, it adds a whole other level to the track,” Chris explains. “‘Famous Friends’ is one of my favorite songs — it’s personal and it’s a lot of fun, so I’m glad it’s getting out there for people to hear it.”

“Famous Friends” is the third single off Chris’ forthcoming album, Raised on Country. It follows the 2019 singles “Drowning” and the top-five hit title track.

By Cillea Houghton

