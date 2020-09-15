Chris Young celebrates a slew of certification milestones, looks ahead to new music

Jeff Johnson

It’s been quite the week for Chris Young, who has notched a total of eight RIAA certifications over the past month, and received the hardware to prove it as a surprise yesterday.



The new plaques honor Chris’ success across a span of projects, including his 2015 I’m Comin’ Over album, which is now officially certified platinum. His singles “Lonely Eyes” and “Voices” also achieved platinum certification, while his 2011 “Tomorrow” officially went double platinum and “I Can Take it From There” went gold.

The singer’s newer catalogue has found RIAA success, too. 2018’s “Hangin’ On” and 2019’s “Raised on Country” and “Drowning” all went gold.



As Chris was gearing up to record some music for charity this week, his team surprised him with the massive collection of new plaques, as well as the news that he’s now amassed more than 3.5 billion career streams.

“Today was absolutely a surprise, with all of the plaques,” the singer responded. “Recording stuff for charity, celebrating the past and talking about the future…I couldn’t ask for a better day.”

Speaking of the future, Chris hints that he’s gearing up for something exciting. He’s planning to release a collaboration in the coming weeks. While he didn’t spill any more details, the singer has previously revealed that he’s got some duets planned for his next album.



Additionally, both he and Kane Brown have been teasing a duet called “Famous Friends” on social media for several months.

By Carena Liptak

