Chris Young closes out a record year with Raised on Country World Tour 2019

Monarch Publicity

Monarch PublicityChris Young wrapped up a banner year with the final stop of his “Raised on Country World Tour 2019” on Saturday in Lexington, KY. Since its launch in May, the trek has taken him to 35 states across the U.S., as well as international stops.

Overall, Chris has played to more than 400,000 fans in three countries in 2019. He set a personal attendance record at one show, playing to 21,500 fans at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion. His closing Saturday night set brought another tour highlight: Chris surprised a fan who had undergone chemo the day before, inviting her to the stage to duet with him on “Who I Am With You.”

An impressive array of opening acts have joined Chris on the road. Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, LOCASH, Eli Young Band, Dylan Scott and Matt Stell have all opened the show at various stops.

Next up, Chris is gearing up for a busy 2020. He’s slated to drop a new album and hit the road again next year, though many of the details have not yet been announced. Before that, Chris will perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28 and the CMA Country Christmas special, which airs Dec. 3 on ABC. He also has an upcoming duet with Gavin DeGraw as part of CMT’s Crossroads series.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.