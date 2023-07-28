Chris Young drops hints about upcoming album

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With “Looking for You” fast approaching the top 10 on the country charts, Chris Young shares with ABC Audio an update on his highly anticipated ninth album, which he’s been working very hard on.

“We’re already about nine, ten songs deep already, so very, very excited about what’s to come that I just wanted to sort of tease people and I’ll probably do it again,” says Chris, who recently released “Young Love & Saturday Nights.” “I’ll probably drop a couple more as ‘Looking for You’ keeps going up the charts and keep streaming and everything else. So I’m really, really excited about this next record.”

As far as the track list goes, don’t expect Chris to stick to the typical 10-song album format. He’s recorded many more songs this time around and wants fans to be able to hear them all at once.

“Let’s be honest, I don’t think a traditional record anymore is ten sides. It’s just not because you want to super-serve people with as much stuff as they can handle. I think you’ve seen that with a lot of other country artists adopting that trend, whether it’s releasing one album and then a double album on the back end, or whether it’s releasing one album with 16 tracks or however many,” observes Chris.

“I don’t think you’re locked in as much as it used to be, especially when I got started,” he adds. “I’ve been lucky enough to have been here for a really long time, one label the entire time on RCA. So it’s fun getting to a point where stuff shifts and changes and you get to do different things that you haven’t necessarily done before.”



