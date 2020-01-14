Chris Young embarking on 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAChris Young is ready to hit the road again, announcing a series of dates for his 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour.

The "Raised on Country" singer has established several dates for the first leg of the tour that keeps him on the road throughout the summer, with Scotty McCreery and newcomer Payton Smith in tow as opening acts. They'll visit amphitheaters across the country in such cities as Dallas, Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

The first round of shows begin on May 28 in Detroit and conclude on September 26 in Cincinnati, with more shows expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The hitmaker will also offer a platform to aspiring artists by hand-picking new artists each week that will get to be an opening act.

The Town Ain't Big Enough tour is named after Chris' duet with Lauren Alaina. He's currently working on his upcoming album, Raised on Country.

Tickets for the Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour go on sale January 24. Here's the tour itinerary:

5/28 -- Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

5/29 -- Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center

5/30 -- Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/10 -- Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

6/12 -- Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

6/13 -- Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheater

6/20 -- Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

6/27 -- Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

6/28 -- Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/9 -- Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

7/10 -- Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/11 -- Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/24 -- Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

7/25 -- Gilford, NH, Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30 -- Brandon, MS, Brandon Amphitheater

7/31 -- Tuscaloosa, AL, The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

8/1 -- Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amptheater

8/13 -- Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/14 -- Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/15 -- Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/20 -- St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21 -- Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

8/22 -- Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

8/28 -- Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

8/29 -- Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

9/11 -- Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/12 -- Pittsburgh, PA, S&T Bank Music Park

9/25 -- Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/26 -- Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

