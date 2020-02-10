Chris Young expands 2020 tour

Jeff Johnson

Chris Young is extending his Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour.

Months before it's slated to kick off, the country superstar has already added new shows to the trek. Originally scheduled to launch at the end of May, the tour will now begin in April, with five dates added.

The tour starts on April 30 in Columbus, Ohio before trekking to Cape Girardeau, Missouri on May 1, Des Moines, Iowa on May 2, Spokane, Washington on May 7 and Boise, Idaho on May 9.

Named after Chris' duet with Lauren Alaina, the tour continues through the summer and ends on September 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith join as opening acts. Chris will also hand-pick Next from Nashville artists to perform each week.

Tickets for the Columbus and Cape Girardeau shows go on sale February 14, while tickets to the Des Moines show become available on February 28. An on sale date for the Spokane and Boise sets will be determined at a later date.

