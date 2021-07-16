Chris Young is grabbing his “Famous Friends” and celebrating his multi-week #1

Jeff Johnson

It’s definitely good to be Chris Young these days: This week, his duet with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends,” tops the country chart for the second week in a row, with his long-awaited album of the same name set to arrive in a matter of weeks.

“‘Famous Friends’ being a multi-week #1 is so awesome, and it’s hard for me not to swear,” he laughs, “when I’m describing how excited I am about this. It’s just an incredible feeling.”

“I’ve had a couple instances where I’ve had songs be multi-week number ones,” Chris tells ABC Audio, “but that’s a rarity in country music. I think this is only the fifth one this year…”

“So sitting there at the top of the chart,” he reflects, “seeing it in print and knowing it’s a song I sat on a bus and wrote with friends, and called up Kane and said ‘Hey, you want to be on this?’ years ago, there’s really nothing like that. So I’m definitely celebrating all I can for ‘Famous Friends.'”

In fact, the party’s already started, with more to come.

“The Monday that it happened,” Chris reveals, “I did kind of meet with some of the labels, some of my management, some of my publishers. But we’re definitely gonna have something that’s a little more low-key and probably a little a little more intoxicated.”

Famous Friends, Chris’ follow-up to 2017’s Losing Sleep, drops August 6. Fourth of July weekend, he shot a video for the track “At the End of a Bar” with label mate Mitchell Tenpenny.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.