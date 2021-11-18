Chris Young is set to headline the first-ever free, pre-game SEC Championship Concert

ABC

Chris Young has been announced as the headlining act for the inaugural T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, a show that’ll take place the day before next month’s SEC Championship Game.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I pretty much live and breathe football,” Chris says. “I am beyond pumped to team up with T-Mobile and the SEC to headline the concert before the SEC Championship Game! Let’s GO!!”

Joining him on the bill will be Mitchell Tenpenny and newcomer Kameron Marlowe. The event will take place at Atlanta’s Georgia International Plaza, which is just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans unable to attend in person can still catch the fun, as the show will broadcast on the singer’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The fun begins on December 3 at 5:30 p.m. EST, with Chris set to take the stage at 7 p.m. It’ll be free and open to the public.

Chris is still riding the high of his latest chart-topper, “Famous Friends,” which is a duet with Kane Brown. That hit single is also the title track of Chris’ newest album.

