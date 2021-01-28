Chris Young might have a double album coming: “I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me in 2021"

Andy Heidt/MTSU

Chris Young dropped an exciting, music-related piece of news this week, while talking to Nashville’s The Tennessean newspaper about the newly-opened Chris Young Café he helped fund on the campus of his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University.



The singer, who has been regularly sharing clips of himself at work in the studio over the past several weeks, hinted that there is indeed a new project in the works — and it’s more than just one album.



“I’ve got pretty much a double album in the can right now that I’d like people to hear,” Chris revealed. “I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me in 2021.”

Chris has already shared a handful of songs off his upcoming musical chapter, including “Raised on Country,” “Drowning” and, most recently, his “Famous Friends” duet with Kane Brown. That song is currently inside country radio’s Top 40 and climbing.



But “Famous Friends” isn’t the only collaboration Chris is planning to include on his next project. “I’ve got a lot of music I’m working on that I’m ready for it to be out there…I’ve got a lot of other collaborations,” he adds.



If Chris does drop a double album, it would be the third supersized country project to be announced this year. Morgan Wallen dropped his 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album in early January, and later that month, Eric Church announced his triple album, Heart & Soul.





By Carena Liptak

