Chris Young offers a sneak peek into his album-making process with new studio session snippet

With his next musical chapter on the horizon, Chris Young is busy perfecting his new batch of songs: And he offered fans a sneak peek into that process on social media on Thursday.

On Instagram, Chris posted a video snippet of himself in the studio, masked up and listening to his band hard at work. “Just vibing,” he captioned the clip, which shows him nodding along to the music.



He shared a similar post on Twitter, uploading a snapshot of himself in the studio with songwriter and producer Josh Gleave.



“Getting some studio work done today,” Chris said. “Love seeing your growth and your desire to continually top yourself day after day! Cheers bro!”



Chris has already shared three singles off of his upcoming project, “Raised on Country,” “Drowning” and “Famous Friends.” The latter song, a duet with Kane Brown, is currently a Top 40 hit at country radio.

