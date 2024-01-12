Chris Young pines for old flame in “Right Now”

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Chris Young‘s putting aside his pride to reunite with his ex-lover in “Right Now.”

Young penned the new track with Chris DeStefano and Josh Hoge, which chronicles a desolate Young’s desire to rekindle a past romantic relationship.

“We can’t bring ourselves to burn a bridge/ We might have to walk back across/ When it’s late and we’re lonely, don’t wanna move on/ And our pride is the only cost/ ‘Cause that fire’s still burnin’/ And I don’t think you wanna let it go out/ So if you won’t say it, girl, I’ll say it/ “What are you doin’ right now?” Young sings in the chorus.

“Right Now” is the latest preview of Young’s new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights. Due out March 22, the follow-up to 2021’s Famous Friends also includes its title track, which serves as Young’s current single.

Young’s headlining Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour kicks off April 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets are available now at chrisyoungcountry.com.

