Chris Young to perform at Boys & Girls Club's fundraiser gala

Chris Young is lending his support to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The “Raised on Country” singer will headline the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee’s virtual Great Future Gala in October.

In addition to a concert by the country star, the online fundraiser will feature other surprise celebrity guests and appearances by the families that B&G Club serves, as well as an online auction.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the organization’s efforts to provide mentoring, tutoring and social and mental wellness to its 4,700 members. The 2019 event raised more than $500,000 in benefit of the 11 Boys & Girls Club locations across Middle Tennessee.

Past performers at the annual event includes Little Big Town, Brad Paisley and actor/comedian Martin Short.

The Great Futures Gala will stream at 8:30 p.m. ET on October 2.

