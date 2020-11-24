Chris Young will honor his tradition of preparing the Thanksgiving turkey: "That's like my thing"

Jeff Johnson

Though Thanksgiving will look different around Chris Young‘s table this year, he will continue his tradition of helming the most important part of the meal: the turkey.

“I actually do the turkey every year, so that’s like my thing. This sounds like I’m cussing at you, but I spatchcock it,” he shares. That’s a method of preparing the turkey that involves butterflying the bird, making it easier to season.

“Basically what you do is you remove the spine and then you basically flatten the turkey out so it cooks faster and it doesn’t dry out. I do like a custom brine anywhere from 24 to 48 hours beforehand and then do all that,” the singer explains.

“It’s just kind of not being afraid to do it and having done it before, it’s just repetition. It’s all it is.”

Like many people across the country, Chris and his family are adapting their Thanksgiving plans this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country star planning to gather with only a couple immediate family members.

“[We] won’t be doing like extended family, not getting like the whole aunts and uncles and cousins and stuff together this year, but I’ll probably get together with my parents,” he reports.

Chris’ fans have new music to be thankful for this season: He just released a new song featuring Kane Brown, “Famous Friends,” that’s featured on his upcoming Raised on Country album.

By Cillea Houghton

