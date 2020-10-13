Christmas comes early for Dolly Parton after "A Holly Dolly Christmas" tops several Billboard charts

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Dolly Parton has jingled her way to the top of several Billboard charts thanks to her new holiday LP A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The seasonal album made it to the number one spot on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums and Top Holiday Albums charts dated October 17, the outlet reports.

“I am so proud and humbled to have my album reach No. 1 on the Billboard country and holiday charts,” Parton said. “Boy, what a great early Christmas present for me! Thanks to Billboard and the fans.”

The achievement also makes the country star the only female with top 10 country albums in each of the last seven decades — second overall to Willie Nelson.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is the 74-year-old’s third holiday album and includes collaborations with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and more.