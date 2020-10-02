Christmas comes early for Dolly Parton fans with the release of 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'

Stacie Huckeba/Courtesy of Butterfly Records, LLC

Dolly Parton had fans everywhere in the holiday spirit this week with the release of A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first Christmas album in three decades.



From faith-filled spirituals to heart-warming, playful renditions of jolly classics, Dolly’s festive new collection has a song for every Christmas-themed occasion. The album is also packed with duets, featuring guest artists like Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Wilie Nelson, and Darren and Rhonda Vincent.



For her extra-special rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Dolly dialed up duet partner Jimmy Fallon, whom she chose specifically because the two entertainers have history with that particular song. Jimmy once asked Dolly to sing it with him during an appearance on his The Tonight Show, but she had to turn him down because she didn’t know the song.



“I felt so bad. So I went and learned it, and I was just going to put it on my album, and then I went, ‘I’ll ask Jimmy Fallon to sing it with me!’ And he said yes,” Dolly previously told Billboard.

As she shares her holiday album with the world, the country icon says it’s one of her favorite projects to date.



“I’ve never been more excited about a project in my whole career than my Holly Dolly Christmas album,” she reflects. “I’m singing with some of the greatest artists ever on some of our favorite classic Christmas songs and a few new ones that I have written. I hope we all have a Holly Dolly Christmas this year!”

By Carena Liptak






