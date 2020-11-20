“Christmas Isn’t Christmas” without another original holiday song from Dan + Shay

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are keeping the holiday hits rolling today with another new festive original release, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”



The duo’s newest song is a poignant, piano-driven ode to spending time with family during the Christmas season, a subject that the band mates say is close to both of their hearts.



“‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is very special to us,” the duo’s Shay Mooney explains. “We wrote this song with our families in mind. We are definitely reminded around the holiday season how important it is to have those people that you love around you. Christmas really isn’t Christmas if you don’t have the people that you love around you.”

Even before they dropped their newest song, Dan + Shay already gave fans a peek into how they celebrate the holiday with their own families in the music video for their previously-released “Take Me Home for Christmas.” That clip stars the group’s real-life families, including both their wives, Shay’s children and even Dan’s four dogs.



Though they’ve yet to put out a full holiday album, Dan + Shay are no strangers to the music of the season: In 2018, the duo cut a version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”



