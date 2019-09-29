Church Buying Former Strip Club Building in West Palm Beach

pews instead of poles.

A local congregation called NewSound Church has reached a deal to purchase the former home of defunct strip club Double Dee’s Ranch and transform the space into a house of worship.

Pastor Josh Mauney says all that remains is to sign the paperwork. He adds, “We’re so excited. I believe that God is opening up some doors that a 20-month old church can’t open by themselves,” he said.

Currently, NewSound Church holds services for its 1,000 members every Sunday at Wellington High School.

The Southern Boulevard facility will have seating for 600 to 700 people.

According to Mauney, “I don’t mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper. We believe we can bring hope and healing to any location, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

He explains they typically have to take trailers full of lights and sound equipment to the auditorium at the high school, set it all up for services, and then remove it.

As for the new, permanent building in the works, Mauney says, “The people that call NewSound Church home are overwhelmingly excited about the idea to take a space like this and see God do something amazing in it.”

He would not disclose how much the church is paying for the building, but an online listing puts the asking price at $9,000,000.

The church plans to begin holding services there by early next year.