Church Sues Zoom Over Pornographic “Zoombombing”

Zoom says they’re “deeply upset” after a church Bible-study class on the video conference service was hacked and interrupted by pornographic videos.

A lawsuit filed in San Jose, California by the San Francisco-based church says Zoom was negligent and failed to secure the site from the hacker.

Saint Paulus Lutheran Church says they were running a class for mostly senior citizens last week when someone disabled control of their computers.

They claim the hacker kept putting pornographic videos of both adults and children on their screens.

Last week Zoom beefed up security and acquired Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service.

The acquisition of Keybase, according to Zoom, will help the company build a planned end-to-end encryption service. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.