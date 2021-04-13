Circle Network hosting marathon programming ahead of ACM Awards

ABC

Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and more will appear during the Circle Network’s programming special, ACM Awards Circle.

Beginning on Saturday morning, Circle will launch 16 hours of programming to celebrate ACM Awards past and present, ahead of this weekend’s ACM Awards.

Among the programming is an episode of Circle Sessions featuring Luke Bryan, where he pays tribute to the country artists who have inspired him and performs their songs. Also, Kelsea Ballerini joins Phil Vassar for an interview from his wine cellar on Songs From the Cellar.

On the Saturday night Grand Ole Opry show, Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year nominee Luke Combs performs alongside Craig Morgan.

Following the Opry broadcast is Opry Live, a one-hour live show from the Ryman Auditorium at 9 p.m. ET with performances by New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen, plus Vince Gill and Suzy Bogguss, and a special appearance by New Female Artist of the Year winner, Gabby.

Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum and Tenille Townes are among the many other artists who will be featured during the marathon that begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. The ACM Awards air live from Nashville on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

