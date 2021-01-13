Circle Network programming to feature Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley & more

J. Kempin/FilmMagic

Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley and members of Runaway June and Old Dominion are all part of the Circle Network’s programming this month.

The country music-themed network will air the IMBA Bluegrass Awards to celebrate 75 years of the genre that features guest appearances by Garth, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and more, airing on January 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Brad will sit down for an episode of the new series Opry Rewind that finds him looking back on memorable performances and moments on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Montgomery Gentry and Jana Kramer are among the other artists appearing on the show, which runs through February 11.

My Opry Debut will also return, focusing on an array of artists ranging from actors Dennis Quaid and Chrissy Metz to country newcomers Niko Moon and Madison Kozack, while Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall resumes hosting duties while exploring the South on Southern Weekend.

Other programming includes Phil Vassar‘s Songs from the Cellar series, where he chats with the likes of Old Dominion‘s Matt Ramsey, Lonestar and Tracy Lawrence, all from from his wine cellar.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.