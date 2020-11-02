Circle network to air CMA Awards retrospective series featuring Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & more

Alysse Gafkjen/ABC

In honor of the 2020 CMA Awards, the Circle Network is presenting a retrospective series, Circle Celebrates the CMA Awards.

The TV channel that broadcasts the Grand Ole Opry will devote two days of programming leading up to the show, celebrating CMA moments and Grand Ole Opry performances from some of the genre’s biggest stars.

On November 7 and 8, Circle will present original content from CMA Awards hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, along with many of this year’s nominees and past winners including Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill and more.

During the two-day event, fans can look forward to seeing past collaborative Opry performances by Carrie and Brad Paisley, Reba and Vince, Darius and Clint Black and others.

Vince, Lauren Alaina and Marty Stuart will also sit down for interviews reflecting on their favorite CMA Awards moments, with Lauren telling her story of watching Chris Stapleton‘s performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 awards show from the front row.

The CMA Awards air live from Nashville on November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.