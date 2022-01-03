“Circles Around This Town”: Maren Morris releasing new song on Friday

ABC

Maren Morris is kicking off 2022 with new music.

On Monday, the superstar singer confirmed that she is releasing a new song on Friday, “Circles Around This Town.” She shared the news alongside the cover art that shows her wearing a tassel crop top and ripped jeans and leaning against a vintage car. She accompanied the post with the tagline “get lost, get found” and a pair of map emojis.

Fans flooded the comment section with their excitement, with one celebrating, “Yes yes yes!!!!! This year is starting out amazing,” while another added, “New year and already NEW MUSIC?!?!? UUUUGH WE STAN. So excited!”

Maren teased “Circles Around This Town” on December 22 with a video showing her walking around the back of the car, which has a license plate displaying the word “Go” as a guitar riff from the track plays in the background.

“Pedal down, 2022,” she captioned the clip, along with a red ring emoji.

Maren’s last album, 2019’s Girl, spawned three singles, including back-to-back #1 hits “The Bones” and the title track. “The Bones” was named Song of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards and 2020 CMA Awards. She recently topped the charts with husband Ryan Hurd with their duet, “Chasing After You.”

