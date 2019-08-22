Citrus County Sheriff Hits, Kills Pedestrian, No Charges Filed

A Florida sheriff is shaken up after he strikes and kills a pedestrian crossing the street in front of his unmarked patrol car. The sheriff was not en-route to a scene at the time of the accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was driving an unmarked 2017 Chevy Tahoe SUV northbound on US 19 just after 9 p.m., south of Woodland Water Boulevard in Hernando County, when he struck a man.

The pedestrian was apparently trying to cross the street and walked into the path of the sheriff’s vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The sheriff was not injured and there are no charges pending, according to the report.

Prendergast has served as Citrus County sheriff since being elected to the post in November 2016.