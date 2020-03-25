City of Miami residents ordered to “shelter in place”

Miami-Dade County currently leads the state with more than 360 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The city of Miami has now ordered all residents to “shelter in place” and remain at home until further notice.

A news release from the city said all “non-essential travel” in Miami is prohibited, effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Residents are only allowed to travel to grocery stores, pharmacies, work, and to deliver “essential services.” Miami residents are allowed to participate in outdoor activities during the stay-at-home order, but not in places that have already been closed.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is one of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and he has been in self-quarantine.

Suarez updated the public on Tuesday via Twitter:

Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not imposed a statewide stay-at-home order.