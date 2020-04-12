City of West Palm Beach Brings Easter Egg Hunt to the Trunk

The city of West Palm Beach has been known for years for putting on big Easter egg hunts at its parks.

This year’s circumstances are putting a unique new twist on the holiday event.

On Saturday, city workers and volunteers handed out candy-filled eggs while wearing masks and gloves, and loaded up people’s cars as they drove by and popped open their trunks in Gaines Park.

Campus manager Marvelous Washington says despite the coronavirus, parents and their children are still eager to hold Easter egg hunts of their own. He says, “They are so excited especially the kids. Kids are so excited. Actually some of the kids are surprised Easter is tomorrow. But they are so excited to get the candy filled eggs and we are so excited to provide that service to them.”

The city also posted a video on Twitter and YouTube on how to hold an Easter egg hunt while practicing safe social distancing.

