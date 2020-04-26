City of West Palm Beach Launches Mobile Pop-up Testing Site

West Palm Beach city leaders are working to launch a new testing effort to reach undeserved communities.

On Saturday, the city’s Coronavirus Response Team established a pop-up mobile testing site at Gaines Park for those with or without a car to get tested.

“There are a number if people that can’t get out to the more established testing sites. Those testing sites are drive-thru what if you don’t have a car,” says West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

He continues, “We’re the first municipality in the county to do this we did it in Coleman Park about two weeks ago where we were able to test 150 people.”

With the Urban League, FoundCare, and Quantum Foundation, we are conducting drive-thru Covid-19 testing of WPB residents living in 33401, 33407 zips at Gaines Park until 1PM. We are now accepting more patients from these zip codes, and you do not need an appointment. #wpbtogether pic.twitter.com/mu7XEef13W — City of West Palm Beach (@westpalmbch) April 25, 2020

The site began by appointment only and is serving people over age 16.

Firefighters and nurses helped about 500 people on Saturday.

The initiative is a joint effort from the City’s Coronavirus Response Team and several local organizations including the Quantum Foundation, FoundCare Inc., and the Urban League of Palm Beach County.

“The palm trees dot our landscape. They will bend and they will sway when the storm winds come but they won’t break and I know that West Palm Beach community will not break. We are strong we will get through this,” adds James.