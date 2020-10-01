“Classic”: Cam dials up the glam vibes in her vintage-inspired new music video

Triple Tigers

Cam takes her cues from the glamorous days of 1950s-era Hollywood in the music video for “Classic,” her latest single, which is a rose-tinted look back at bygone days. The colorful new video was filmed at Nashville’s White Limozeen, a Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar.



The singer says that while her new song may be a fun, bubbly tribute to the past, there’s something more reflective going on under the surface.

“I seem to be looking back to the past a lot these days. Untangling the truth from the stories in my nostalgia and my identity,” Cam muses. “You gotta know where you come from to know where you are going, right? So this video is my own vintage feminine exercise.”

Plus, it gave her a chance to pay homage to some of her idols of the time period.

“I got to dress up as Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Audrey Hepburn and dance around the bright pinks and retro vibe of the White Limozeen,” Cam adds.



“Classic” is featured on Cam’s upcoming album, The Otherside, which is slated for release on October 30. Other previously-shared songs from the project include “Redwood Tree,” “Diane,” and “Till There’s Nothing Left.”

By Carena Liptak

