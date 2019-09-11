Classic Disney Cartoons Coming Back!

Disney has just announced that a collection of classic Disney cartoons will be a part of the Disney+ streaming service when it debuts in November! Disney announced via Twitter that Ducktales, TaleSpin, Rescue Rangers, and Darkwing Duck will all be part of Disney+. While the announcement had fans in a frenzy, there’s no word on whether or not the toons will be part of the initial launch or come later.

Nobody:

Us: OUR IDEAL AFTERNOON SCHEDULE IS 3:00 pm – DuckTales

3:30 pm – Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers

4:00 pm – TaleSpin

4:30 pm – Darkwing Duck pic.twitter.com/hpSIGD9bVQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 10, 2019