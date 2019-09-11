Classic Disney Cartoons Coming Back!

Disney has just announced that a collection of classic Disney cartoons will be a part of the Disney+ streaming service when it debuts in November! Disney announced via Twitter that Ducktales, TaleSpin, Rescue Rangers, and Darkwing Duck will all be part of Disney+. While the announcement had fans in a frenzy, there’s no word on whether or not the toons will be part of the initial launch or come later.

SHARE