“Cleared it for ya”: Luke Combs covers a kindergarten teacher’s Amazon classroom wish list

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Combs lent a hand to a fellow North Carolinian recently, purchasing an Amazon wish list full of classroom supplies for kindergarten teacher Kelly Kirk as part of the #clearthelist social media initiative.

Kelly tagged Luke in a Twitter post, sharing the link to her wish list and asking him to support a fellow graduate of Appalachian State University.

“Cleared it for ya,” Luke responded. “Good luck to your students and GO APPS!”

The wish list included supplies such as building blocks, plastic animal figures, coloring and drawing supplies and storage containers. The #clearthelist movement is a push for educators to receive financial support for the school supplies that they need to teach, but which don’t fall within the school district’s budget.

Last month, Luke found another way to give back to his fan base: He paid for the funerals of three men who died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival. Luke was one of the festival’s headliners.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.