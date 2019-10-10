Clearwater parking lot shooter, Michael Drejka, sentenced to 20 years in prison

Moments ago, the convicted Clearwater parking lot shooter learned his fate.

Michael Drejka was found guilty of manslaughter after fatally shooting Markeis McGlockton over a handicap parking spot outside a Clearwater convenience store in July of 2018.

Thursday, the 48-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 92 days credit for time served.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office initially did not charge Drejka, saying that he was protected under Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

However, he was later charged after further investigation into the incident.

Drejka attempted to use the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law in the shooting case, but it proved to be unsuccessful in swaying jurors.

Drejka’s legal team has already attempted to appeal the conviction and requested a new trial, but it was denied.

However, Drejka can still appeal to the higher courts.

At Thursday’s sentencing, he agreed to pay 550-dollars in court costs and five-thousand-dollars in funeral costs towards McGlockton’s family.