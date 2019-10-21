Clerk shot and killed during brawl between employees and customers

Officials in Oakland Park are reporting that a clerk was shot and killed in an altercation between customers and employees.

The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 a.m at a 7-Eleven.

Authorities did not say what led to the incident, however, a source close to the case told reporters that the brawl may have started over an employee refusing to sell a customer a cigar because the customer did not have their ID and looked young. The customer then reportedly became angry and started yelling which caused another employee to get involved. The employees were attempting to escort the customer out of the store when one of the employees was shot in the parking lot.

The 57-year-old victim was rushed to Broward Health North where they later died.

The shooter was briefly detained for questioning but according to the police report, no arrest have been made at this time.

It is unclear if the shooter was the customer being escorted or if someone else involved pulled the trigger.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim due to the inability to reach their next of kin.