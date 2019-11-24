Climate Protesters Disrupt Harvard-Yale Football Game

The Harvard-Yale football game was delayed briefly on Saturday, after more than 100 students and alumni flooded the field in protest of the schools’ endowments from fossil fuel companies.

One banner read, “Nobody wins. Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice.”

Harvard was leading Yale 15-3 during the game in New Haven, Connecticut when the students ran onto the middle of the field as halftime was ending. The game was delayed for about 30 minutes until the protesters were escorted out of the field by police.

Students are calling for both universities to divest their endowments from fossil fuel holdings.

“Harvard and Yale claim their goal is to create student leaders who can strive toward a more ‘just, fair, and promising world’ by ‘improving the world today and for future generations.’ Yet by continuing to invest in industries that mislead the public, smear academics, and deny reality, Harvard and Yale are complicit in tearing down that future,” the student groups, Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard, Fossil Free Yale, and Yale Endowment Justice Coalition said in a statement after the protest.

They added, “We demand that our universities take responsibility for their role in perpetuating the climate crisis and global climate injustice — we call on Harvard and Yale to fully disclose, divest, and reinvest their holdings in the fossil fuel industry, putting an end to business as usual and taking meaningful action towards building a more just and stable future.”

The Harvard-Yale football game has been delayed due to students protesting climate change in the middle of the field. pic.twitter.com/uY9Kc3Mn32 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2019

Harvard President Larry Bacow stated in a story last September in the university’s magazine that the school is pursuing various climate change solutions through research and sustainable practices on campus, and noted that he encouraged a “healthy” debate over investment policy.

According to Bacow, “Amid our larger academic and institutional efforts, debate over investment policy — including demands to divest from the fossil fuel industry — will no doubt continue at Harvard and beyond. This debate is healthy. And while I, like my predecessors, believe that engaging with industry to confront the challenge of climate change is ultimately a sounder and more effective approach for our university, I respect the views of those who think otherwise.”

He continues, “We may differ on means. But I believe we seek the same ends — a decarbonized future in which life on Earth can flourish for ages to come.”

Yale officials issued a statement that reads, “Yale stands firmly for the right to free expression. Today, students from Harvard and Yale expressed their views and delayed the start of the second half of the football game. We stand with the Ivy League in its statement: ‘It is regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.'”

The statement adds, We are grateful to the staff members and police officers who ensured the peaceful departure of students from the field. The exercise of free expression on campus is subject to general conditions, and we do not allow disruption of university events.”