"Closer to being closer": Kelsea Ballerini gets COVID-19 vaccine

Kelsea Ballerini has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “Peter Pan” singer turned to Instagram over the weekend to share the news, with a photo of herself holding up her vaccination card and showing off the band-aid on her arm, eyes closed as she smiles. “Closer to being closer,” she captions the shot.

Kelsea joins the growing list of country artists who have gotten the vaccine, including Dolly Parton,Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and Garth Brooks.

The Tennessee native returns to The Voice tonight to fill in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds, where Dan + Shay will serve as advisors to Blake Shelton‘s team members. The Voice airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

