If you’ve been used to seeing the summertime special of the best performances from the CMA Fest, just know that this year it’s going to be a little different. Since COVID-19 put a damper on this year’s event, Luke Bryan will host the CMA Best of Fest TV special. The special will feature over 20 performances from past CMA Fests along with a special new performance from Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker. The three-hour-long special will air on ABC on July 9.