CMA Country Christmas goes 'tacky' with sweater benefiting CMA Foundation

The 2019 CMA Country Christmas special is adding a philanthropic component.

The Country Music Association has announced that in addition to watching country stars perform holiday classics on screen, fans will also have a way to give back.

New this year is the Tacky Country Christmas Sweater that's designed by several of the performers on the show and is available for purchase on the CMA's official website. Proceeds from the sales will go to the CMA Foundation, which provides resources to music teachers and students around the country, as well as funds grants to schools and music-centric organizations.

The CMA has released a video that features performers Trisha Yearwood, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Runaway June, Chris Young and more lending their own ideas to the sweater design.

Also performing on the 2019 CMA Country Christmas special will be cross-genre artists like Tori Kelly, CeCe Winans and Kristin Chenoweth.

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha, airs on December 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

