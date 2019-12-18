CMA Country Christmas to re-air on Christmas Eve

ABC/Mark Levine

You'll get to re-live the festivities of CMA Country Christmas when the special gets an encore presentation on Christmas Eve.

CMA has revealed that the holiday special featuring Trisha Yearwood, Lady Antebellum, Brett Young, Chris Young and others will re-air on ABC on December 24. The festive show was taped in Nashville at Belmont University in September and originally aired on ABC December 3.

In addition to serving as host, Trisha performs a medley of "Jingle Bell Rock," "Silver Bells" and "Winter Wonderland" on the show, and also teams up with Hillary Scott, Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly and CeCe Winans for "Children Go Where I Send Thee."

You'll also see Lady A sing "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and a song off their new album, Ocean, called "On a Night Like This," while Rascal Flatts and CeCe deliver "Go Tell it on the Mountain."

Dierks Bentley offers "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and Chris Janson dazzles with "Run, Run Rudolph," among other vibrant performances.

CMA Country Christmas will broadcast on December 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

