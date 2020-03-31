CMA Fest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Country Music Association

Country Music Association CMA Fest has been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19.

The Country Music Association announced today that it's following the guidelines from local, state and national authorities and has decided to cancel the country festival out of concern for patrons' safety. It was scheduled to take place in Nashville June 4-7.

"Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision," the organization states.

"As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community."

The annual festival takes place in Music City each summer, drawing thousands of fans to the four-day event that includes a series of free daytime shows, along with ticketed shows at Nissan Stadium.

Though the 2020 event has been cancelled, CMA is still planning for it to occur next year. Four-day passes purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored at the 2021 event, scheduled to run June 10-13.

CMA is offering full refunds to ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest box office upon request.

