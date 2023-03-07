CMA Fest lineup revealed

CMA

The Country Music Association has unveiled its star-studded lineup for the 50th CMA Fest.

Taking place from June 8 to June 11, the four-day event will feature performances on five different stages across Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Superstars such as Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Eric Church will take the Nissan Stadium Main Stage. Chevrolet’s Riverfront Stage will feature Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Maddie & Tae, Morgan Evans, Lainey Wilson, Drake Milligan, Hailey Whitters, Travis Denning and more. Caitlyn Smith, Craig Campbell, Chayce Beckham, David Nail, Kassi Ashton, Mackenzie Carpenter, Rodney Atkins and others will take the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage.

Newcomers including Chapel Hart, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Kat & Alex, Tyler Booth and Spencer Crandall will perform on the Chevy Vibes Stage. The Maui Jim Reverb Stage will spotlight more up-and-comers, including Abbey Cone, Anna Vaus, Jonathan Hutcherson, Patrick Murphy, Pillbox Patti, and Riley Roth.

For the full lineup and to get tickets, visit the CMA’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.