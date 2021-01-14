CMA Foundation taps Lindsay Ell to be its next music education ambassador

Jeremy Cowart

Lindsay Ell will take on ambassador duties for the CMA’s Unified Voices for Music Education initiative beginning this month. She’s the third artist to join the program, following Ashley McBryde — who was the inaugural artist ambassador, back in December 2020 — as well as Jimmie Allen.

Known both for her skills as a songwriter and guitar player, Lindsay will participate in the program by creating tutorials, meeting virtually with students and teachers, leading a songwriting workshop and more.

“Music education was such an important part of my childhood,” the singer explains. “Growing up, I learned to lean into music as an outlet thanks to the guidance and encouragement of some truly amazing teachers….Being able to teach the power of music to students in school at an early age is a gift that I believe will serve them in so many ways for the rest of their lives.”

The Unified Voices for Music Education is still a relatively new initiative, and Ashley helped forge a path during her time with the program by putting together a band lesson about building the musical note major scale.



Jimmie, meanwhile, met virtually with a third-grade class to share his musical journey with the young students, and also participated in a webinar series to discuss music education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

