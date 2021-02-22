CMA partners with Nashville chefs to feed music industry personnel

Country Music Association

The Country Music Association is launching a new platform to support musicians in need.

CMA is expanding its Music Industry COVID Support initiative to partner with nonprofit Touring Professionals Alliance to fund the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen program that provides meals to employees in the live music industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the course of a month, the program brings together a range of chefs from Nashville-based restaurants including Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan of Chaatable and Sean Brock, chef at his flagship restaurant Audrey.

Each week from February 24 though March 24, music industry professionals can sign up to receive a meal from the participating restaurant.

“The aid provided through the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen goes so much deeper than simply offering meals to industry professionals in need—TPA has created an environment for our friends to come together for a brief moment of relief in what has been an incredibly difficult year,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says in a statement.

Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen is also accepting donations here.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.