CMA Summer Jam features all-star collaborations

CMA Summer Jam airs Thursday night, September 2, on ABC. The three-hour TV special was filmed during two star-studded nights, on July 27 and 28, at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, with plenty of stunning collaborations.

Luke Bryan teamed up with Cole Swindell to perform Cole’s recent No. 1 hit, “Single Saturday Night,” while Carrie Underwood performed two songs, “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” with Dwight Yoakam. BRELAND and HARDY joined Dierks Bentley to sing “Beers on Me.” Dierks also returned to sing one of the stand-out performances of the night, “Midnight Rider,” with both Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert.

Good friends Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett sang “Round Here,” and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani earned a rousing standing ovation for their “Happy Anywhere” duet.

Other performances of the night included Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker and Mickey Guyton.

CMA Summer Jam begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

