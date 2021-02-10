CMA to provide CMA Fest update in March

Country Music Association

The Country Music Association will soon provide an update on this year’s CMA Fest.

The Nashville-based organization shared on Wednesday that fans can expect to receive an update on the festival next month.

“We know many of you are eager to hear about this year’s CMA Fest. Stayed tuned as we aim to share an update by mid-March,” CMA writes on Instagram, adding, “We miss our country music fans more than you can imagine.”

CMA Fest was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the CMA stating that four-day passes purchased for the 2020 festival would be honored in 2021.

The annual festival takes place across downtown Nashville. Past performers have included the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and many more.

CMA Fest is currently scheduled to take place June 10-13.

By Cillea Houghton

